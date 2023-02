Mathias posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 133-113 win over the Blue.

Mathias had scored at least 20 points in his last two outings and was unable to reach that mark Monday, but he was still a solid scorer off the bench. He's averaging 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game this season.