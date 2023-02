Mathias totaled six points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 123-97 win over the G League Ignite.

Mathias contributed in several areas Friday and matched his highest rebound total of the season, but he was also held below 10 points for a second consecutive game. He's now averaging 15.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game this year.