Mathias generated 25 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 win over Windy City.

Although Mathias struggled to generate much production in secondary categories, he scored 20-plus points for a second consecutive game behind an efficient performance from beyond the arc. He's averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game this season.