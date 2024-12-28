Milton notched 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 96-87 loss to the Spurs.

Milton made his first start of the season Friday due to the absence of Ben Simmons (lower back injury management), and the journeyman responded by notching a double-double. The 12 dimes were a season-high mark for Milton, and the veteran is riding a solid stretch of play with double-digit points in five of his previous seven appearances, including a season-high 20-point output in the Dec. 26 win over the Bucks.