Shake Milton: Let go by LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lakers waived Milton on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Milton will now have to explore other opportunities after being waived by the Lakers. The 28-year-old guard was traded from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in December, averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.4 minutes per game across 30 regular-season appearances (one start) with the Lakers.
