Milton finished Friday's 131-126 loss to Denver with 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Milton has filled in aptly amid the Lakers' myriad of absences. The seventh-year pro Jumped up the depth chart due to Gabe Vincent's (knee) absence, and he has the potential to stay where he is in the rotation due to Vincent's recent struggles. Milton will show some flashes while the team is depleted, but he'll face an uphill battle for minutes once Luka Doncic (calf) and Vincent return.