Mathurin ended Tuesday's 116-110 win over the Bulls with 26 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes.
Mathurin led all bench players in scoring while leading the Pacers second unit in rebounds during Tuesday's victory. Mathurin has tallied 20 or more points in two straight games, having done so 18 times this season.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 23 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Back to bench•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Puts up 13 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 26 as starter Friday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Inserted as starter Friday•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 20 points off bench•