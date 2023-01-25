Mathurin ended Tuesday's 116-110 win over the Bulls with 26 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes.

Mathurin led all bench players in scoring while leading the Pacers second unit in rebounds during Tuesday's victory. Mathurin has tallied 20 or more points in two straight games, having done so 18 times this season.