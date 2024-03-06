Mathurin has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right shoulder sprain.

Mathurin played through a foot issue Tuesday and posted 19 points (7-16 FG) in 25 minutes during a win over Dallas. However, he's now dealing with a shoulder issue and will miss at least one game. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Orlando, while Ben Sheppard is a candidate for an increased bench role versus Minnesota, especially with Doug McDermott (calf) still out.