Mathurin is questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas due to left foot soreness.
Mathurin joins Aaron Nesmith (quad) and Ben Sheppard (illness) as questionable for Tuesday's game. Nesmith participated in shootaround, but Indiana is nonetheless at risk of being shorthanded on the wings against a formidable offense Tuesday.
