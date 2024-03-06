Mathurin (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Aaron Nesmith (quad) and Ben Sheppard (illness) are also available for Indiana. Mathurin has been cold over his last three appearances, hitting 34.3 percent of his shots from the field.
