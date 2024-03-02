Mathurin will return to a reserve role for Friday's game against the Pelicans,

Mathurin will come off the bench in favor of Aaron Nesmith, who is returning from a four-game absence. This move comes after Mathurin's huge performance in Monday's 130-122 loss to Toronto where he tallied 34 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes. The second-year wing still figures to see a considerable role off the bench.