Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday that Mathurin (shoulder) will miss the Pacers' next three games, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Mathurin has already been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves due to a right shoulder sprain. The 21-year-old forward is set to be evaluated after Indiana's upcoming road trip, with Wednesday's matchup with Chicago being his first chance to suit up. Ben Sheppard is expected to receive increased playing time in Mathurin's absence.