Mathurin notched 34 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 130-122 loss to Toronto.

Mathurin showcased alluring three-level scoring Monday, matching his season high in scoring en route to his fourth game of the year with 30-plus points. It has been rare for Mathurin to blend a hot shooting night with free-throw drawing prowess, but he remains a gifted athlete with supreme confidence who flashes the ability to do so.