Mathurin is slated to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a tough blow for both the Pacers and Mathurin, who was originally just looking at a few games on the sideline before this diagnosis. With Indiana trading Buddy Hield prior to the deadline, the second-year sharp shooter was expected to see a bigger role for the remainder of the season. Now, the team will rely on Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith on the wing, while Doug McDermott (calf), Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker will be reserve options. Mathurin is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.