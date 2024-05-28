Mathurin (shoulder) is way ahead of schedule on his post-surgery recovery according to coach Rick Carlisle, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mathurin had a productive year in his sophomore season, which was cut short due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The 21-year-old put up 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 59 games while averaging 26.1 minutes. This progress bodes well for the Pacers and Mathurin, who is on track to make a full recovery prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.