VanVleet chipped in 34 points (12-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 loss to Utah.

VanVleet was a force to be reckoned with Wednesday, leading the contest in points (34) and assists (10) while notching his first triple-double of the season. Nine of his points came in the fourth quarter on 3-of-4 shooting from three, while his four makes from beyond the arc led the team. VanVleet has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games and has dished out 10 or more times in two of his last four.