VanVleet (hip) will not play Sunday against the Clippers.

VanVleet will end up sitting for the second time in a row to end the regular season. His debut campaign with the Rockets was a success, as he averaged a career-high 8.1 assists to go with 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.1 three-pointers.