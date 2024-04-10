VanVleet posted 37 points (13-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over the Magic.

VanVleet was spectacular in the win, scoring a season-high 37 points including six triples. Despite a few scoring lapses from time to time, VanVleet has put together a strong season. He is the 17th-ranked player in standard leagues, averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers. He is arguably the face of the franchise in Houston, meaning his role is unlikely to change too much heading into the 2-24-25 season.