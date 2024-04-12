VanVleet recorded 42 points (12-30 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 loss to Utah.

VanVleet was absolutely impressive Thursday, filling the stat sheet and sniffing a triple-double while posting a season-high scoring mark. The Rockets have nothing to play for in the final two games of the campaign, but VanVleet is ending the season on a strong note. He's averaged 20.8 points, 7.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game across his last 10 appearances.