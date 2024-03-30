VanVleet produced 22 points (9-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, three blocks and four steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 101-100 win over Utah.

The Rockets pushed their winning streak to 11 games, and as has been the trend during that span, VanVleet delivered another solid showing. Even though his shooting figures weren't efficient Friday, as he ended with more shot attempts than points scored, VanVleet at least managed to reach the 20-point mark for the second time over his last seven appearances. The veteran floor general averages 16.1 points per game in that span despite shooting a subpar 38.3 percent from the field.