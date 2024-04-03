VanVleet provided 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and five steals across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 loss to Minnesota.

Similar to what happened with Jalen Green, VanVleet had a rough night from the three-point lead but still delivered a strong scoring line. VanVleet has not been at his best in recent weeks, though. He's failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last eight appearances, a span where he's shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep. However, he still salvages his fantasy contributions due to strong peripheral stats that include 7.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game in that stretch.