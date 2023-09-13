The Rockets are looking to trade Porter (personal) after he was arrested and charged with assault earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Porter facing potential legal punishment alongside league discipline following his arrest, the Rockets are attempting to move on from the 22-year-old. Considering Porter has experienced multiple off-the-court issues during the last five years, teams could feel uneasy about acquiring him, making him a possible cut candidate if the Rockets can't find any takers.