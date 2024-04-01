Porter has agreed to a deal with Greek club PAOK for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porter has not played during the 2023-24 campaign due to legal issues, but he will make his return to the court with the PAOK basketball club. The 23-year-old was traded and waived earlier this season, and recently reached a plea deal in New York City court for which he will complete a 26-week counseling program to effectively clear his criminal record. Although he seems to be trending in the right direction legally and has reached a deal to play overseas, his off-court issues will make it difficult for him to make a return to the NBA.