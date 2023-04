Porter has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Wizards due to right knee soreness.

The Rockets have nothing to play for in the season finale except their pride and trying to improve their odds at a higher pick in the draft, so it makes sense to rest their starting point guard, especially since he's suffering from soreness ahead of this season finale. Porter will end the 2022-23 season averaging a career-best 19.2 points per game while adding 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.