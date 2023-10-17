Porter, along with two second-round picks, was traded to Oklahoma City on Tuesday in exchange for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Victor Oladipo, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Porter has been waived by the Thunder following the deal.

The deal allows for Porter to be expunged from Houston's salary sheet, while Oklahoma City clears roster spots in the transaction. The Thunder also pick up a pair of second-round picks to add to their war chest of future draft capital. In September, Porter was arrested on assault charges -- the latest in a series of off-the-court issues for the 2019 first-round pick. In light of the arrest, the Rockets made it clear that Porter would not be a part of the team moving forward. After being waived by the Thunder, Porter will now become a free agent, but given his reputation and legal issues, he's unlikely to be picked up anytime soon.