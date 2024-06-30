Porter and the Clippers agreed to terms Sunday on a two-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the second year of the deal is a player option, and both years are for the veteran's minimum and are fully guaranteed. Porter didn't play in the NBA this past season after being arrested on an assault charge on a domestic incident that occurred in September, with the Rockets trading him a month later to the Thunder, who immediately waived him. In January, Porter accepted a plea deal in relation to the arrest, then played overseas in Greece in the spring. Though Porter's legal situation looks to be resolved, it's unclear whether he'll face discipline from the NBA during the 2024-25 season now that he's resurfaced in the league with the Clippers. Over 59 regular-season appearances with the Rockets during the 2022-23 campaign, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. Even if Porter isn't subject to any sort of suspension, he won't be in store for nearly as large of a role with LA as he had previously handled in Houston.