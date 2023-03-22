Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

There was some hope that Edwards would be able to return for Wednesday's game, but he must have not felt quite right after getting through his pregame routine. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves' next two games come as a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set, so Edwards could be slated for at least one more game on the sidelines. Taurean Prince could get another start Wednesday, while Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels will be more involved in the offense.