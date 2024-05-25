Edwards produced 21 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards has been struggling with his shot in recent games, and he hasn't been able to break out of the slump that seems to be affecting him since the Game 7 win over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. Edwards has shot a combined 11-for-33 in the first two games of the series, and he needs to bounce back if Minnesota wants to have a shot to steal at least one game in Dallas.