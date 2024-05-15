Edwards provided 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Coming off a 44-point explosion in Game 4, Edwards struggled from the field in Game 5. He salvaged his production by dishing out a playoff-high nine dimes, but it wasn't enough as Minnesota dropped a third straight game. Edwards scored less than 20 points in two of the three losses, but overall, he has been stellar in the playoffs and is averaging 28.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 10 appearances.