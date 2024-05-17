Edwards notched 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-70 victory over Denver in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards bounced back from an ugly outing in Game 5 and led Minnesota in scoring in this pivotal matchup, as he looked far more aggressive than during his previous appearance. Edwards deserves credit for his constant off-the-ball movement as well, as his movements on the perimeter, coupled with the return of Mike Conley from a one-game absence, made things very difficult for Denver on defense. This was Edwards' fourth game with at least 25 points in the series, and he's expected to operate as Minnesota's primary offensive weapon in Sunday's do-or-die Game 7 at Ball Arena.