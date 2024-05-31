Edwards logged 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards recorded his second-highest scoring output of the Western Conference Finals in Game 5 but wasn't able to avoid elimination. After struggling with his efficiency to begin the series, the star guard managed to post 43.0/40.6/75.0 shooting splits over the five games. Against Dallas, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 41.4 minutes.