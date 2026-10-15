Edwards ended with 20 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three assists and two steals over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 128-106 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Edwards had trouble finding the net Wednesday. However, he has been known to have occasional shooting slumps throughout his career, so his performance against Detroit shouldn't be a cause for concern. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick had his best year in 2025-26, averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals across 35.0 minutes, though he appeared in fewer than 72 regular-season games (61) for the first time since entering the NBA.