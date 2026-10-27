Edwards will undergo arthroscopic right knee surgery and is expected to miss up to two months, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This is a tough blow after a torrid start to the season for Edwards, and it looks like we might not see him again until 2027. Ayo Dosunmu will likely be elevated to a starting role while Edwards is sidelined, while LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga will see a bump in usage. There will also be more minutes available for Terrence Shannon, Bones Hyland and Cody Williams.