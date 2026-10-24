Edwards produced 15 points (5-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 115-93 victory over Orlando.

After a red-hot opening game, Edwards came crashing back to earth Friday, shooting just 5-of-23 from the field. While it wasn't his night offensively, he did manage to record a game-high four steals, salvaging what was otherwise an underwhelming effort. The fact that Minnesota easily accounted for Orlando despite Edwards' struggles bodes well for the season ahead. As for Edwards, he will look to get back on track in what promises to be a mouthwatering matchup against the Raptors on Sunday.