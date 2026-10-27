Edwards totaled 47 points (19-34 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves weren't sure Edwards was going to suit up Monday, as the team was pondering a maintenance day for the star guard, but he was given the green light to play and put on a show. He turned in a game-high 47 points and reached the 40-point threshold for the second time through four games to open the new campaign. However, it wasn't quite enough to carry Minnesota to a victory, with Donovan Mitchell leading the charge for Cleveland to spoil Edwards' big night.