Edwards ended Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with 19 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 41 minutes.

Edwards might have ended just two assists away from recording a triple-double, but the Timberwolves need him to be an efficient scorer, and he hasn't been able to do that of late. The Timberwolves have gone 2-2 across their last four playoff contests, and Edwards is averaging just 20.0 points per game while shooting a mere 34.7 percent from the field. That's a clear downgrade from a regular season in which he scored 25.9 points per contest while shooting a career-high 46.1 percent from the floor.