Jones (knee) has mostly worked with the second-team offense through the first few days of training camp, but he's been lining up with the starters in three-wide sets, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.

Jones missed part of the offseason program with a knee injury after going 37th overall in the draft, but he returned from June minicamp and doesn't seem to have any limitations at training camp. A prolific high-volume possession target at ECU, he should be a natural fit in the slot when the Bills deploy three-receiver formations. Sammy Watkins and Andre Holmes have been working as the starters outside.

