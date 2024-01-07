Jones (knee/hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Jones was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but he evidently demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from his respective lower-body injuries to make his return Sunday following a two-game absence. The Jaguars haven't indicated whether Jones will be in store for a full workload, but with Christian Kirk (groin) inactive for Week 18 despite being activated from injured reserve, the team won't have much established competition for reps behind No. 1 wideout Calvin Ridley. Jones will be making just his ninth appearance of the season Sunday, as knee issues also cost him time in Weeks 3 and 4 and Weeks 6 through 10.