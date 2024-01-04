Jones (hamstring/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Jones has now been listed as a limited participant on six consecutive practice reports, but because he's missed the Jaguars' last two games due to the pair of injuries, he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday to guarantee his availability for Sunday's contest versus the Titans. At the very least, Jones should take a questionable tag into the weekend if he maintains limited participation Friday. If Jones does gain clearance to play in the regular-season finale, he could find himself down to third in the pecking order at receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk (groin), the latter of whom has turned in a pair of limited practices this week since being designated for return from injured reserve.