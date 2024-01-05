Jones (knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Jones, fellow wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder/finger) are all listed as questionable after each of them was a limited participant in all three of Jacksonville's practices this week. Jones has missed eight games this season due to injuries, including the last two. Per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, coach Doug Pederson said Friday that he expects Jones to be active Sunday.