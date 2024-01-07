Jones (hamstring/knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones is officially listed as questionable for the contest due to the pair of injuries, which prevented him from playing in Weeks 16 and 17. He was involved in each of the Jaguars' three practices this week, albeit as a limited participant. Jones seems to have demonstrated enough progress to put himself on a path to play Sunday, but official word on his status won't arrive until Jacksonville releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The 28-year-old has appeared in just eight games this season and is averaging 3.5 catches and 34.3 yards per contest while scoring two touchdowns.