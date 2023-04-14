Rodrigues tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Rodrigues set up Mikko Rantanen's power-play tally in the second period before scoring the eventual game-winner early in the third, firing a long-range wrist shot that David Rittich couldn't handle. Rodrigues finishes the regular season, his first in Colorado, with 16 goals and 37 points in 68 games.
