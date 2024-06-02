Rodrigues registered a primary assist in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over the Rangers in Game 6.

Rodrigues was back on the board in Saturday's win after being held off the scoresheet since Game 3. He added three shots on goal in 15:14 of ice time. Rodrigues isn't relied upon much for offensive production, but he's currently playing on Florida's second line with Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett. Rodrigues is up to three goals and five assists with an even plus-minus rating in 17 playoff contests.