Rodrigues scored twice in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Oilers in Game 2.

Rodrigues extended his point streak to three games and goal streak to two games after Monday's performance. The 30-year-old added two shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 14:38 of ice time. Rodrigues has proven to be an important part of Florida's attack -- he's currently playing alongside Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett on the second line. Rodrigues also has three goals through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals, while no other player has more than one. The Toronto native is up to six goals, five assists and a plus-2 rating in 19 playoff contests.