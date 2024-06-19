Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Rodrigues set up a Matthew Tkachuk tally and scored one of his own in the second period, but the Panthers weren't able to overcome their slow start in this game. With four goals and two helpers over five Stanley Cup Finals games, Rodrigues has been a standout forward for Florida. He's at seven goals, seven helpers, 42 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-7 rating through 22 playoff contests.