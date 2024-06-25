Rodrigues recorded an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers in Game 7.

Rodrigues was one of the Panthers' top players in the Stanley Cup Finals -- he supplied four goals and three assists in the seven-game series. The 30-year-old forward ended up with 15 points, 44 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-6 rating over 24 playoff contests. Rodrigues is one of seven NHL-level forwards the Panthers have under contract for 2024-25 after signing a four-year deal last offseason. He should continue to operate in a middle-six role for Florida.