Cozens scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Cozens has three goals and six helpers over his last nine contests without going more than a game without a point in that span. The 21-year-old is already at career highs in goals (14), assists (26) and points (40) through 41 contests. He's added 109 shots on net, 31 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating while serving as an option in all situations in his third full season.