Cozens tallied two goals and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Cozens opened the scoring 1:26 into the first period, firing a loose puck over the shoulder of Andrei Vasilevskiy before adding a shorthanded marker in the second. The 23-year-old Cozens would grab a third point with an assist on Zach Benson's tally in the third. Cozens entered Monday's contest with just one goal and four points over his previous 14 games. He'll wrap up the season with 18 goals and 47 points in 79 games, a significant step back from his 31-goal/68-point campaign in 2022-23.