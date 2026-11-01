Cozens scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Cozens opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season, then assisted on Stutzle's second-period tally. The center has scored three goals in his last two appearances and four in his last four, suggesting his offense is gaining momentum. His five shots were particularly encouraging, and continued opportunities alongside Stutzle on the first line could help him sustain elite fantasy production. He has also posted three multi-point performances in his last four games.