Cozens scored twice, supplied an assist and added four hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Kings.

One of Cozens' tallies came on the power play. He was a central figure in the Senators' third-period rally to force overtime. The 25-year-old center has started to get his season on track after a slow start. He's up to three goals, five assists, 30 shots on net, 39 hits, eight PIM and six blocked shots over 14 appearances. Cozens has potential to put up big numbers both on offense and in the physical categories from a second-line role.